Champaign, IL

‘Random Hawlight’ salutes local IHSA boys basketball state champions

By Larry Hawley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fc5sC_0egFbMaj00

CHICAGO – For a second-straight week, the “Random Hawlight” salutes basketball champions from the IHSA, which crowned four more at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

This time it was for boys basketball for the State of Illinois, and there were two local teams that brought home the crown to their school for the first time in the sport.

Glenbard West High School finished off a dream season in the Class 4A finals with a pair of strong performances. They beat Bolingbrook 77-47 in the semifinals then knocked off Whitney Young 56-34 to win the state championship.

The Hilltoppers finished the season with a 37-1 record on their way to the first boys basketball state championship in school history. Their performance in 2021-2022 has also made them one of the best high school teams in the country, with Glenbard West now sitting 12th in the USA Today National Top 25 rankings in the sport.

Yorkville Christian also took home a state championship for the first time in their school’s history in Class A, doing so with a pair of wins in Champaign. After a 43-point victory over Steeleville in the semifinals, the Mustangs had a tighter game with Liberty in the title game but still won it 54-41 to take home the championship.

The team finished with a 25-13 overall record during their run to the title with the team featuring future Duke Blue Devil Jaden Schutt.

You can see Larry Hawley’s tribute to the local state champions in this week’s “Random Hawlight” by clicking on the video above.

CHICAGO, IL
MLB
