ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Wake school board adopts calendars for 2023-24 school year. Here's what they are for each school

By Emily Walkenhorst, WRAL education reporter
WRAL News
WRAL News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Cary, N.C. — The Wake County Board of Education has adopted calendars for school year after next. They include...

www.wral.com

Comments / 1

Related
WRAL News

Help for veterans offered at 3-day event in Cary

Cary, N.C. — Veterans and their family members can get their questions answered by the Veterans Benefits Administration on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The event will be held at the Herbert Young Community Center, located at 101 Wilkinson Ave. in Cary. Times and dates include:. Thursday, March 17: 9...
CARY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Education
County
Wake County, NC
City
Cary, NC
Wake County, NC
Government
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
52K+
Followers
53K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy