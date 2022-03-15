ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Lake County sheriff investigating chase that ends when driver hits CHP vehicle

By COLIN ATAGI THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejL7g_0egFaYpa00

Lake County authorities are investigating a pursuit that took place last week and ended when the suspect collided with a California Highway Patrol vehicle.

No injuries were reported and Lower Lake resident Christopher Lee Doyle, 40, was arrested, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s suspected of evading a peace officer, driving under the influence, reckless driving and hit-and-run.

The chase began just after 7:30 p.m. Friday when a Lake County sheriff’s deputy at Highways 53 and 29 spotted the suspect driving through a red light at a high rate of speed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit lasted eight minutes and reached speeds of 100 mph before the suspect collided with a CHP vehicle parked at Highway 29 and Hartmann Road, officials said.

That’s about 10 miles south from where the chase began.

Nobody was inside the vehicle, according to CHP Officer Efrain Cortez. He said the vehicle was totaled.

Doyle was scheduled to appear in Lake County Superior Court on Tuesday.

This story has been corrected to say that nobody was inside the CHP vehicle that was hit.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden raises stakes with allegations of Russian war crimes

President Biden ’s condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a warm criminal” marked a dramatic shift in how the U.S. talks about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. To officially affix the “war crimes” label to a country’s actions involves a vigorous, often decades-long legal process, and...
POTUS
FOXBusiness

House votes overwhelmingly to suspend normal trade relations with Russia, Belarus

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted 424-8 to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus amid the invasion of Ukraine. The Senate will vote next on the suspension, which would enable President Biden to further weaken the Russian economy by levying higher tariffs on Russian goods such as steel, aluminum, plywood and other goods.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Lake County, CA
City
Doyle, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Hill

COVID-19 scrambles White House St. Patrick's Day plans

Thursday was set to be a celebratory day at the White House, with President Biden reveling in his Irish roots at in-person St. Patrick’s Day events that were ruled out last year by the pandemic. But the White House was forced at the last minute to adjust its plans...
POTUS
NBC News

Dolly Parton remains on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot, despite her declining the nomination

Dolly Parton remains on the ballot for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, despite her public misgivings over her nomination. Parton said Monday in a statement posted to social media that, while flattered, she was declining her nomination. She noted her desire to one day maybe do a rock album and hopes that the organization might reconsider her “if I am ever worthy."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Lee
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve raises interest rates: What to do now

The Federal Reserve ended its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting Wednesday with the announcement that it is raising rates for the first time since 2018. The Fed raised the federal funds rate by 25 basis points moving it from 0% to a targeted range of 0.25% to 0.5%. This decision came as no surprise after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he backed the move earlier this month. The Fed also indicated that it anticipates more rate hikes will soon come.
BUSINESS
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
2K+
Followers
330
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy