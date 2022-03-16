ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Gov. Kim Reynolds announces $100M in airport grants

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
 4 days ago
Iowa's eight commercial airports are eligible for $100 million in infrastructure grants, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: DSM is eligible for $58.7 million, Des Moines International Airport director Kevin Foley wrote in an email to dozens of metro and county officials earlier this week.

  • The airport has been seeking funding for a $576 million terminal expansion project, which is slated to begin construction as early as 2024.

Catch up fast: The existing DSM terminal building, which was constructed in 1948, is near the end of its useful economic life, according to studies conducted for the airport authority.

  • A new terminal will alleviate wait times and attract more commercial flights, which, per airport officials , are vital to central Iowa's economic development.
  • Metro-area governments have so far agreed to contribute more than $28 million of a $34 million project goal.
  • State and federal grants are anticipated to pay for $300 million with airport revenue and reserves picking up the rest.

State of play: The grant announced Wednesday is considered a one-time allocation using federal money Iowa received from the American Rescue Plan .

  • Most of the money will allocated based on 2019 passenger numbers.

What we're watching: How inflation factors into DSM's project plans.

  • Construction costs have spiked in recent months with some local projects running more than 30% above earlier projections.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include details from Gov. Reynolds' announcement Wednesday.

ABOUT

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/des-moines/

