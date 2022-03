This Week in 1997 – 25 years ago: Headline: "Underdog Cards win first-ever basketball state title!" The Alexandria Cardinal Girls basketball team won the Minnesota State Class AAA Championship with a 52-43 win over Minneapolis North at Williams Arena. It was the eighth state championship in the school’s history and the first-ever basketball crown for the girls. The Cards of Coach Wendy Kohler fell behind by 11 early in the game and held a 34-31 edge at the end of the third quarter and never relinquished the lead after that. The Cards scored their last 11 points at the free-throw line, freezing the heavily favored Polars out of the championship. The Cards amazing triumph capped a 25-3 season.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO