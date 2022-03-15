ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny skies tomorrow afternoon, but storms will return on Friday

By Patrick Bigbie
WDAM-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood evening everyone! This evening will be partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the low 60s. Lows tonight will bottom out into the mid 50s. Tomorrow will start off cloudy but the sun...

www.wdam.com

Comments / 0

