Sunny skies tomorrow afternoon, but storms will return on Friday

A few pockets of light isolated showers will be possible across northwest Montana later today, without much of an impact. An atmospheric river sets up overnight tonight into tomorrow, with the majority of the precipitation falling across northwest Montana. A few spots could see a brief window for snow even in valleys, but this is mainly mountain snow and valley rain. This event should bring the mountains of northwest Montana an inch or two of liquid precipitation. Ponding of water, the risk of minor debris flows, and rising streams/rivers continue to be potential impacts across northwest Montana. Showers will continue into west central and southwest Montana through the day. Passes such as Marias and Lookout will see anywhere from 3-6"+ while passes such as Lolo and Lost Trail will see more like 1-4" through the end of the day.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO