Listening Room expands programming to include comedians

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Listening Room at Studio Park is known for hosting musicians, and now it’s expanding its programming to include comedians.

Quinn Matthews, director of music and programming says the 200-seat venue is the perfect places for a mor intimate show, and both music and comedy fit the bill.

He says artists enjoy the laid back vibe, and audiences feel more of a connection to the performer in the smaller venue. Matthews says it lends itself to a storytelling experience, and allows artists to really engage with the audience.

“There’s nights where you really want to sit … have a drink and watch and listen to the art that’s being created. It’s not your crazy party night,” Matthews said.

Upcoming shows include a LaughFest performance from Tone Bell and Full House Comedy shows featuring Rachel Feinstein.

For a look at the schedule and to buy tickets, go to the listeningroomgr.com .

