Listening Room expands programming to include comedians

By Michele DeSelms
 2 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Listening Room at Studio Park is known for hosting musicians, and now it’s expanding its programming to include comedians.

Quinn Matthews, director of music and programming says the 200-seat venue is the perfect places for a mor intimate show, and both music and comedy fit the bill.

He says artists enjoy the laid back vibe, and audiences feel more of a connection to the performer in the smaller venue. Matthews says it lends itself to a storytelling experience, and allows artists to really engage with the audience.

“There’s nights where you really want to sit … have a drink and watch and listen to the art that’s being created. It’s not your crazy party night,” Matthews said.

LaughFest kicks off Wednesday

Upcoming shows include a LaughFest performance from Tone Bell and Full House Comedy shows featuring Rachel Feinstein.

For a look at the schedule and to buy tickets, go to the listeningroomgr.com .

For the full conversation with Listening Room Director of Music and Programming Quinn Matthews, watch the video in the player above.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

