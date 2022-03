The best moment of March Madness 2022 isn’t a buzzer beater or an incredible upset, it’s this Indiana cheerleader going above and beyond the call of duty. During Thursday night’s round one matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and Saint Mary’s Gaels, play came to a screeching halt in the second half when the ball got stuck behind the backboard. The ball was too high up for anyone to reach, but instead of playing on with a new one, the Indiana cheerleaders banded together to rescue the trapped one.

