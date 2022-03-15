Fort Carson, Colorado Springs Utilities partner to improve services

Fort Carson is partnering with Colorado Springs Utilities to implement an Electric and Natural Gas Intergovernmental Support Agreement.

The partnership will allow Colorado Springs Utilities to operate, maintain and repair the installation's energy utilities infrastructure.

“Partnerships like this are really a win-win for both sides,” said Col. Nate Springer, Fort Carson garrison commander. “It immediately makes our Installation more energy resilient and is giant step toward energy independence. Our partnership benefits the surrounding communities because resilient installations benefit the local economy. It just makes sense.”

Fort Carson will be able to harness the local utility's means, methods, supply chain, network and equipment that could be a cost-effective alternative to privatization.

The agreement won't impact other Colorado Springs Utilities customers and the implementation will be seamless for Fort Carson activities and residents.

“The military is woven into the fabric of Colorado Springs. They defend our great nation, and we are proud to serve them. Together, we support the vitality of this region,” Spring Utilities’ CEO Aram Benyamin added.

Implementation of the Intergovernmental Support Agreement is scheduled to begin early next year. The term of the agreement is one year and is renewable for successive one-year periods for up to nine additional years.

