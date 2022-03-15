Aaron Judge won't talk contract with Yankees after Opening Day

TAMPA — Aaron Judge says he’s not mad or bothered or feeling dissed at all that the Yankees haven’t yet even approached him about a contract extension let alone made an offer. He gets it. Talks between management and players weren’t allowed for most of the offseason...
It’s almost impossible to believe that fate has found a new way to derail the Yankees‘ pursuit of a championship, but the sequel to “Coronavirus Ruins Gerrit Cole’s First Season” and “Cloud of Bugs Ends 2007 Title Run” seems just as unpleasant. As...
TAMPA — Aaron Judge often talks about how much clubhouse chemistry the Yankees teams that he’s been on have had. He’s all about players bonding and thinks it can have a lot to do with winning. Last summer, it’s a guarantee that Judge hated seeing Josh Donaldson...
TAMPA — Tim Locastro sprinted toward the left field foul wall at Yankee Stadium and leapt. The wind that night caused the ball to drift backward ever so slightly. Locastro adjusted mid-air, made the catch, and felt a burst of pain when he hit the ground. His right ACL...
TAMPA — Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner believes that New York's current roster is capable of winning a World Series this season. Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's spring training workout, Steinbrenner was asked why he is optimistic about this club. "Because I think they have what it takes....
This could be the New York Yankees’ worst nightmare as the Boston Red Sox emerge as a serious contender for free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that “While Dodgers on the surface seem a very attractive option, hearing not to assume they are favored. Some AL East teams (and others?) — including Red Sox — very much in play.”
Chris Sale’s attempt at a bounce-back season will be delayed. The Boston Red Sox pitcher won’t be ready for Opening Day due to a stress fracture in his right rib cage, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Wednesday in Fort Myers, Fla. “He’s not throwing right now, and...
New York City mayor Eric Adams commented Wednesday on the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and how it will affect the New York Yankees and New York Mets. To buy Mets tickets, visit: VividSeats, TicketNetwork and StubHub. For Yankee tickets visit: VividSeats, Ticketmaster and StubHub. *****. Right now, players who...
The New York Yankees and first baseman Anthony Rizzo are in agreement on a two-year, $32 million contract, a source told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Rizzo's deal includes an opt-out after the first year, Rosenthal reports. After arriving in New York via a trade with the Chicago Cubs last season,...
Chris Russo made his weekly appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday and had plenty to say about MLB players not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Specifically, he and Stephen A. Smith were discussing the report that a pair of New York Yankees players are not vaccinated and therefore ineligible to play in home games because of New York City’s COVID-19 policy.
TAMPA — Here is a question that NJ Advance Media tossed to Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner midway through a 10-minute group powwow that followed Wednesday’s spring training practice:. When you look at what the Mets are doing, the money that they’re spending, do you feel pressure to keep...
