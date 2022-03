Porter (illness) provided seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and four rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench Monday in the Warriors' 126-112 win over the Wizards. Porter's return from a four-game absence was overshadowed by that of teammate Draymond Green (back), who was back in action after missing the previous 31 contests. Though the presence of Green didn't result in any major downturn in playing time compared to what he had been receiving prior to falling ill, Porter is still expected to see his opportunities trend down to some degree once Green is fully ramped up and ready to handle a consistent 30-plus-minute role. Porter won't have much value outside of deeper leagues now that the Warriors have most of their rotational forwards healthy again save for Andre Iguodala (back).

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO