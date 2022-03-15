ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Starting for sick Cunningham

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

McGruder will start Tuesday's game against the Heat, Rod Beard...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Grizzlies starting Tyus Jones for Ja Morant (back) on Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones is starting in Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Jones will start at point guard after Ja Morant was held out with back soreness. In a matchup against an Indiana unit playing with a 98.3 pace, numberFire's models project Jones to score 29.9 FanDuel points.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Patrick Beverley And Karl-Anthony Towns: "Nobody In The League Has Done Anything To Make Me Care About Their Trash Talk”

The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen to 29-40, trending to be the worst record from any LeBron James team ever. A lot of the season's troubles have been blamed on Russell Westbrook, whose lackluster season has taken center-stage in LA. The attention has gotten worse after Russ air-balled a wide-open three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was mocked by Patrick Beverley and Karl-Anthony Towns.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Rodney Mcgruder
numberfire.com

Detroit's Cade Cunningham (illness) questionable on Thursday.

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Cade Cunningham (illness) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Orlando Magic. Cunningham's status remains in limbo after Detroit's star rookie sat out one game with an illness. Expect Killian Hayes to play increased minutes if Cunningham is ruled out against a Magic team ranked 22nd in defensive rating.
NBA
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons#The Detroit News
CBS Sports

Pistons' Cade Cunningham: Questionable at Orlando

Cunningham (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic. Cunningham sat out Tuesday's game against the Heat, which prompted Rodney McGruder (hamstring) to draw the start. McGruder is questionable as well for Thursday's game. If both are out, with Hamidou Diallo (finger) also shelved, more minutes could be in store for Killian Hayes, Saben Lee and Isaiah Livers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Killian Hayes: Starting Thursday

Hayes will start Thursday's game against the Magic. With Cade Cunningham (illness) sidelined for a second straight game, the Pistons will mix it up and go with Hayes and Cory Joseph as the starting backcourt. Hayes finished Tuesday's game against the Heat with nine points, eight assists, four rebounds and a steal in 30 minutes.
NBA
NESN

Orlando Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. OUT Thursday vs. Pistons

Playing much-improved basketball as of late, the Orlando Magic will be missing a key component for Thursday’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons. According to NBA.com’s official injury report, forward Wendell Carter Jr. has been ruled out with a left ankle sprain. Carter Jr. played 25 minutes in Orlando’s...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Scores: Pascal Siakam Leads Raptors In Road Win vs Clippers

Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors (39-30) took on Marcus Morris Sr. and the LA Clippers (36-36) in part of the Wednesday NBA slate. The Raptors won this game with 103-100 being the final score. After Marcus Morris Sr. missed a potentially game-tying 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left to play,...
NBA
MLive.com

Orlando Magic host the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night: Odds and best bets for the action

Pistons +4 (-110) The injury report for the Magic vs. Pistons game today is big for both teams. Detroit’s Cade Cunningham is listed as questionable with an illness. The rookie guard sat out on Tuesday. Jerami Grant has right knee inflammation and has been ruled out along with Hamidou Diallo and Frank Jackson. For the Magic, rookie guard Jalen Suggs has been ruled out with a right ankle bone bruise. Wendell Carter Jr. (left ankle sprain) and Chuma Okeke (left knee contusion) are listed as questionable.
NBA
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Detroit faces Orlando, seeks to break 4-game skid

Detroit Pistons (18-51, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (18-52, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup against Orlando after losing four straight games. The Magic are 10-34 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando gives up 112.2 points to opponents and has been outscored...
NBA
ESPN

Booker and Phoenix host DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (41-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (56-14, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan, meet when Phoenix and Chicago face off. Booker ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and DeRozan ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Dwight Howard: Will be available

Howard will play Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. Howard missed the Lakers' latest blowout loss Monday against Toronto due to a personal matter, but he's rejoined the team and will be available for coach Frank Vogel. Howard's role has been all over the map since the All-Star break, but he's not a consideration in the vast majority of fantasy leagues.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy