Pistons' Rodney McGruder: Starting for sick Cunningham

Pistons +4 (-110) The injury report for the Magic vs. Pistons game today is big for both teams. Detroit’s Cade Cunningham is listed as questionable with an illness. The rookie guard sat out on Tuesday. Jerami Grant has right knee inflammation and has been ruled out along with Hamidou Diallo and Frank Jackson. For the Magic, rookie guard Jalen Suggs has been ruled out with a right ankle bone bruise. Wendell Carter Jr. (left ankle sprain) and Chuma Okeke (left knee contusion) are listed as questionable.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO