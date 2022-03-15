Jaguars' Terry Godwin: Extends with Jags

The Jaguars are releasing Jack, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Jack had two seasons remaining on the four-year, $57 million extension he signed in August 2019. While he didn't live up to the deal, Jack did top 100 tackles in both 2020 and 2021, and he has 82 NFL starts to his name. He's also one of the youngest players from his draft class, and thus figures to sign a third NFL contract well before his 27th birthday in September. Jack should offer at least a degree of IDP value if he's put in a three-down role.
