Jaguars' Terry Godwin: Extends with Jags

After splashing the cash on six free agents on Monday, the Jacksonville Jaguars have decided to part ways with linebacker Myles Jack, who led the team in tackles last season. This move will save the Jaguars around $8 million but cost them $4.8 million in dead money, according to ESPN. Jack had been extremely consistent with Jacksonville, registering at least 107 tackles in three of the last four seasons. However, the franchise did go out and sign Foye Oluokun, who led the NFL in tackles in 2021 and is seen as an upgrade.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO