Council OKs zoning change for South Toledo affordable housing

Toledo City Council voted 8-4 on Tuesday to approve a zoning change that will pave the way for a proposed affordable housing development in South Toledo.

The change was approved to accommodate the 53-unit apartment complex that has been proposed to be built on the parking lot of the Southland Shopping Center. Voting in favor of the project were Councilmen John Hobbs III, Michele Grim, Nick Komives, Theresa Morris, Tiffany Preston Whitman, Cerssandra McPherson, Vanice Williams, and Sam Melden. Voting against were Councilmen Katie Moline, George Sarantou, Theresa Gadus, and Council President Matt Cherry, who represents South Toledo’s District 2, where the proposed project is planned.

“This is a zoning issue, period,” Mr. Sarantou said in an interview after the vote. “An apartment complex does not belong in a shopping center.”

Ms. Williams, who has been one of the most outspoken supporters of the project on council, was excited to see the city striving to reach its housing goals.

“Yay for housing, yay for our comprehensive housing plan that we actually are listening to,” she said in an interview. “Yay for the de-concentration of poverty and actually taking affordable housing, not low-income housing, and putting it in a place where people can actually thrive and transition into purchasing homes.”

Earlier this year, Toledo Department of Neighborhoods Director Rosalyn Clemens told council that the goal for the city is to have at least 500 new affordable housing units funded within the next three years.

The proposed project by MVAH Partners has been met with some controversy , primarily over the location. In February, area residents organized a rally and attended a council committee meeting to voice their opposition to the project.

The developers did not speak at Tuesday’s meeting.

Afterward, Ms. Moline said that the “overwhelming” amount of responses from South Toledo residents she heard from were against the project.

“The lack of consideration for all these citizens who wrote and called, attended our zoning meetings, attended public neighborhood meetings, was a failure of leadership,” she said. “A much better effort that balanced interests of neighbors and developers and the city administration should have been made, so this community that feels the impact of this could have embraced actions related to the need for more housing in Toledo.”

Another proposed complex at the former Driggs Dairy site on Grand Avenue, also proposed by MVAH, has quietly made its way through council proceedings with little to no controversy. Council approved the sale of the property at the beginning of the year.

Council also made some major moves on the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funding on Tuesday, unanimously approving the $10 million lead line removal program that was announced last week , as well as $4.8 million from the funding to help improve city parks .

The customer lead line removal program involving water lines was officially announced last week, and was one of the most requested uses of the city’s recovery plan by residents. All Toledo homes are expected to be lead line free by the end of 2024.

Park upgrade highlights include new playground equipment, repaved tennis and basketball courts, and a renovated soccer facility at Schneider Park.

“We want the citizens of Toledo to know that we are serious about what we have committed,” Ms. McPherson said at the meeting. “We’ve heard what your requests were in the community meetings and the parks that you have asked to be updated and revitalized. That will happen. You will hear more as we do phase one, phase two, and phase three.”

In other business Tuesday, council: