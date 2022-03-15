ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Numbers provide snapshot of law enforcement effort

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ijwwb_0egFXH6Q00

Taking part in a recent enforcement effort of the 6-State Trooper Project, the Ohio State Highway Patrol made 20 illegal weapon arrests and 134 drug arrests, authorities reported Tuesday.

This initiative, which ran from last Thursday through this past Saturday, included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In all, the six participating agencies made 487 drug arrests and 76 for illegal weapons, Ohio's patrol said in an update this week.

“By stopping drugs and illegal weapons from being on our roadways, we are making an impact in our communities,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said in a statement. “The partnerships with our neighboring states help make the roads safer for everyone to travel into and out of Ohio.”

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and intelligence sharing, authorities said.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Women in law enforcement event link

The FBI`s Oklahoma City Field Office is hosting a virtual recruitment event for women in conjunction with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Oklahoma City Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the Tulsa Police Department on March 8, 2022 at 6 p.m. The virtual recruiting event...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Lima News

Wapakoneta group backs law enforcement

WAPAKONETA — The proud mother of a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol felt helpless when all she could do was lend an ear as her son mentioned he and his fellow officers experienced a noticeable decline in respect for law enforcement during the last decade. Little did...
WAPAKONETA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
KDRV

Law Enforcer Faces Legal Claim after Investigation

Medford, OR -- A Medford lawyer says tonight he has a class action claim against an Oregon state trooper for racial discrimination in traffic stops. He also has a document from Jackson County's District Attorney to support his case. Justin Rosas says Trooper Travis Peterson "has been underreporting his traffic...
MEDFORD, OR
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State

An epidemic is ravaging every community in the United States, and it isn’t a virus brought to these shores from another country. That epidemic is the disease of fatal overdoses by illicit drugs and prescription opioids. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 92,000 people died from drug overdoses in […]
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Dozen Doctors Get Prison in Health Care Fraud, Opioid Scheme

DETROIT (AP) — A dozen doctors are among 16 people in Michigan and Ohio sentenced to prison for a health care fraud that included the distribution of 6.6 million opioid doses and $250 million in false billings. A multi-state network of pain clinics participated in the scheme from 2007...
DETROIT, MI
PennLive.com

Supervised heroin injection sites are a threat to Pennsylvania | Opinion

To the average person, the idea of a government-sanctioned center for the injection of illegal drugs like heroin would seem like a concept from a twisted sci-fi film. Unfortunately, that reality is exactly what a group called Safehouse is hoping to bring to Philadelphia in the form of supervised injection sites. Even more unbelievable? Safehouse claims that by providing a medically supervised place for people to do illegal drugs, it would be helping to stem the opioid crisis. Nothing could be further from the truth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Trooper Project#The Indiana State Police#Pennsylvania State Police
FOX 43

Feds sue Pennsylvania court system over bans on opioid meds

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit accusing Pennsylvania’s judicial system of violating federal law, saying several lower court judges had barred defendants from taking prescribed medication to treat Opioid Use Disorder while in drug treatment courts. The lawsuit comes weeks after attorneys...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KKTV

Federal Agents: Two more Coloradans arrested for fentanyl crimes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two more people are in custody on fentanyl-related drug charges. Federal court documents state Douglas Floyd and Marlene McGuire are in jail facing federal drug charges for distributing fentanyl in Colorado. The two reportedly sold fentanyl to Maria Cecilia Davis-Conchie who then sold the drugs to teens. This week, we learned the 16-year-old boy who tragically died due to a suspected overdose was her biological son.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Newport Buzz

Former Rhode Island VFW Commander Charged with Stolen Valor, Faking Cancer to Defraud Charities, Identity Theft, and Wire Fraud

A Warwick woman who is alleged to have fraudulently claimed to be a wounded United States Marine Corps (USMC) veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star, and schemed to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in veteran benefits and charitable contributions, was arrested Monday by federal agents and made her initial appearance in federal court in Providence, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
WARWICK, RI
Gazette

Bipartisan proposal would provide $30.5 million in grants for law enforcement

A bipartisan pair of lawmakers are seeking to provide $30.5 million to Colorado law enforcement over the next two years through new grant programs. The grant programs — which would fund law enforcement training, staffing and resources — intend to increase community safety and public trust in law enforcement, said bill co-sponsors Sen. Janet Buckner, D-Aurora, and Sen. John Cooke, R-Greeley.
COLORADO STATE
The Post and Courier

New scam impacting law enforcement

In a text message earlier this month, a Dorchester County citizen was offered information on how to get federal grant money. But what stuck out about the message was that it was allegedly from Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight, using the identifier “hocikek682.”. Dorchester County Sheriff's Office was quick...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WRGB

Law enforcement warn of counterfeit pills

(WTVC/WHAM) Law enforcement agencies across the nation are warning about counterfeit pills that in some cases they are laced with fentanyl and are proving deadly. For mom Deborah Clark the grief over the loss of her son has not faded three years after his death. "All I remember is saying...
ROCHESTER, NY
Kait 8

Arkansas State Senate approves law enforcement stipend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill that would provide stipends for law enforcement officers in the Natural State sailed through the State Senate Wednesday. The Arkansas State Senate voted 33-0 to approve SB103, sponsored by House Speaker Matthew Shepherd (R-El Dorado) and Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey Jr. (R-Texarkana).
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy