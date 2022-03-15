Numbers provide snapshot of law enforcement effort

Taking part in a recent enforcement effort of the 6-State Trooper Project, the Ohio State Highway Patrol made 20 illegal weapon arrests and 134 drug arrests, authorities reported Tuesday.

This initiative, which ran from last Thursday through this past Saturday, included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In all, the six participating agencies made 487 drug arrests and 76 for illegal weapons, Ohio's patrol said in an update this week.

“By stopping drugs and illegal weapons from being on our roadways, we are making an impact in our communities,” said Col. Richard S. Fambro, superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said in a statement. “The partnerships with our neighboring states help make the roads safer for everyone to travel into and out of Ohio.”

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and intelligence sharing, authorities said.