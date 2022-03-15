ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Violent crime is down in SLC in 2022

By Jordan Burrows
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8AvS_0egFXBo400

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Violent crime continues to be a problem in Salt Lake City, however, the trends this year look promising.

Over the last 5 years, violent crime on average is up 8%. However, that number is down from 16% last October.

Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the numbers are decreasing in part because the department has been able to hire more officers. He added overall crime is down and that’s something to be celebrated.

Shooting-death of 21-year-old tribal member heads back to trial

“That’s a testament to the great work that our officers do day in and day out when they show up to serve the community members those that live here, those that work here, those that visit here, we want to make sure that Salt Lake City is as safe as possible, so they can have a pleasurable experience to do whatever it is that draws them to our community,” said Sgt. Wian.

It’s been a constant battle between Salt Lake City Police and criminals, especially those who commit violent offenses.

“The more officers we have, the more officers we can have serving members of our community and those that live work and visit our city,” said Wian.

Wian said the department can continue to decrease violent crimes if it can get more officers hired.

He said and the data shows violent crime is down year to date from this last year.

It is roughly down 5%.

Overall crime is also down year to date from last year.

That number is roughly down 3%.

JUST IN: Middle school student detained after bringing knife, gun to school

Sgt. Melody Cutler with Unified Police said her agency which oversees unincorporated Salt Lake County like Kearns and Magna and also areas like Millcreek and Midvale is hoping for violent crime to decrease as the pandemic seemed to be a drive behind the increase.

“We are hoping that also people getting out enjoying their activities being social again that all those things will help as well and lessen those psychological effects; the mental health issues that people faced being quarantined and isolated,” said Sgt. Cutler.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall also weighed in on the crime data.

She sent ABC4 this statement

“There is no crime that is acceptable or condoned in Salt Lake City. In fact, overall crime was down 6% year to year from 2020 to 2021. Our police officers do excellent work every day keeping us safe and we’re on track to be fully staffed by this summer.”

“Whatever that particular crime that violent crime that victim that is impactful,” said Cutler. “That is traumatic, so all of them are taken just as seriously we would help mitigate those all together not just one.”

Most police agencies in the state raised their wages to stay competitive and hire more officers.

Wian said the more resources the department has the better in the fight against violent crimes.

View all data here .


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Utah robber caught after striking multiple SLC businesses

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man wanted by police for robbing multiple gas stations and businesses throughout the Salt Lake City area has been arrested. Taylorsville Police first identified the suspect, David Converse Harris, 33, earlier this week. Police arrested Harris after he robbed a Taylorsville hardware store located at 4860 S. Redwood Rd. During […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Man arrested for stealing Salt Lake City patrol vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man after he stole a patrol car on Thursday. Salt Lake City Police say the suspect was spotted fleeing from the patrol car near 864 S 300 E. in Salt Lake City. Officers set up a containment area to corner the suspect. At one point, the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millcreek, UT
City
Midvale, UT
City
Kearns, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

SWAT Team, FBI arrests gang-shooting fugitive in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a gang-related shooting on Wednesday in Cedar City. Cedar City Police say the suspect is Jovani Ivan Ruvalcaba. Police say Ruvalcaba was involved in a gang-related shooting in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2022. He fled to Cedar City to avoid arrest […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

Two suspects arrested in the murder of West Valley City man

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects have been arrested in the murder case of a West Valley man found stabbed along Bangerter Highway. West Jordan Police detectives have identified the suspects as Raul James Cortez, 30, and Mario Alberto Carreto-Morales, 24. The victim, Cesar Adan Martinez, 37, was found dead with multiple stab wounds […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Mendenhall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Salt Lake#Shooting#Violent Crime#Sgt
ABC4

Utah troopers catch wrong-way DUI driver on I-80

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers were able to thwart a wrong-way DUI driver from causing deadly damage on Wednesday night. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the incident happened in Parleys Canyon along I-80. Deputies say the truck driver traveled the wrong way from milepost 128 to 137 before being caught. Officials say the suspect […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Teen charged with kidnapping, assaulting underaged student

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A teenager has been charged with kidnapping and child abuse involving an underaged Nevada student. The Mesquite Police Department says the suspect is 19-year-old Hiram Gavin Rivera. According to St. George News, the teen was arrested in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Mesquite, Nev. Authorities were tipped off […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Man dies after crashing stolen car into Taylorsville power pole

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died and another is in critical condition after crashing a stolen vehicle late Wednesday night. The Taylorsville Police Department says the suspect who died is Jeremy Arthur Lettow, 40. Police say Lettow had an extensive criminal history, including robbery and felony fleeing. Police first spotted the stolen vehicle […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup that struck van, killing 9

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said Thursday. The truck’s left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out before impact, he said. Although it […]
HOBBS, NM
ABC4

ABC4

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy