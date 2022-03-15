Violent crime is down in SLC in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Violent crime continues to be a problem in Salt Lake City, however, the trends this year look promising.

Over the last 5 years, violent crime on average is up 8%. However, that number is down from 16% last October.

Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the numbers are decreasing in part because the department has been able to hire more officers. He added overall crime is down and that’s something to be celebrated.

“That’s a testament to the great work that our officers do day in and day out when they show up to serve the community members those that live here, those that work here, those that visit here, we want to make sure that Salt Lake City is as safe as possible, so they can have a pleasurable experience to do whatever it is that draws them to our community,” said Sgt. Wian.

It’s been a constant battle between Salt Lake City Police and criminals, especially those who commit violent offenses.

“The more officers we have, the more officers we can have serving members of our community and those that live work and visit our city,” said Wian.

Wian said the department can continue to decrease violent crimes if it can get more officers hired.

He said and the data shows violent crime is down year to date from this last year.

It is roughly down 5%.

Overall crime is also down year to date from last year.

That number is roughly down 3%.

Sgt. Melody Cutler with Unified Police said her agency which oversees unincorporated Salt Lake County like Kearns and Magna and also areas like Millcreek and Midvale is hoping for violent crime to decrease as the pandemic seemed to be a drive behind the increase.

“We are hoping that also people getting out enjoying their activities being social again that all those things will help as well and lessen those psychological effects; the mental health issues that people faced being quarantined and isolated,” said Sgt. Cutler.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall also weighed in on the crime data.

She sent ABC4 this statement

“There is no crime that is acceptable or condoned in Salt Lake City. In fact, overall crime was down 6% year to year from 2020 to 2021. Our police officers do excellent work every day keeping us safe and we’re on track to be fully staffed by this summer.”

“Whatever that particular crime that violent crime that victim that is impactful,” said Cutler. “That is traumatic, so all of them are taken just as seriously we would help mitigate those all together not just one.”

Most police agencies in the state raised their wages to stay competitive and hire more officers.

Wian said the more resources the department has the better in the fight against violent crimes.

View all data here .





