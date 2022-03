Monday was another morning where we woke up to some patches of dense fog for some of us but mild conditions for us all, with everyone staying in the 60s overnight. We warm quickly today and finish in the mid to upper 70s along the coast, and close to the mid-80s in the inland areas. The record high temperature today is 86 degrees set back in 1961, and we try to get close to it this afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO