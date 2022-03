Kicking off with his 2019 debut single “Dirty AF1s,” singer-songwriter Alexander 23 has built a career wearing his heart on his lyrical sleeve, cultivating a rabid fanbase that fawned over his subsequent EP Oh No, Not Again!, including the viral single “IDK You Yet.” Along the way, he’s seen success alongside frequent collaborators such as producer Dan Nigro and fellow artist Olivia Rodrigo, the latter of whom helped write the artist’s latest track, “Hate Me If It Helps.” It was a returned favor of sorts, considering Alexander helped co-produce Rodrigo’s Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Good 4 U” (alongside Nigro) from her Grammy-nominated Sour, the success of which landed him on Billboard’s Hot 100 Producers Chart.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO