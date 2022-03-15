ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Missouri wastewater continues to be monitored to track COVID-19

By Tia Johnson
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wastewater samples continue to lead the way for tracking COVID-19.

More than 100 locations in Missouri are tested weekly and sent to a lab at The University of Missouri.

How Missouri watches wastewater to track COVID trends

Samples can tell a lot about the virus a week ahead.

Currently, samples tested in the Kansas City area show a decrease or no change of the viral load in Missouri.

  • Platte City – Nearly 93.2% decrease in viral load
  • KC, Todd Creek – About 40% decrease
  • KC Rocky Branch – About 89% decrease
  • KC Fishing River – About 82% decrease
  • Liberty – About 89% decrease
  • KC, Birmingham – Roughly 97.4% decrease
  • LBVSD Atherton – About 84% decrease
  • Oak Grove – Nearly 72% decrease
  • Rock Creek – 83.6% decrease
  • KC, Westside – 69% decrease
  • KC Blue River – About 92% decrease

“We’re at the lowest total state viral load that we’ve seen since we’ve been monitoring this in mid-2020,” Jeff Wenzel, chief of the Bureau of Environmental Epidemiology at the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Community and Public Health, said.

More than 100 locations in Missouri are tested weekly . Some aren’t due to staffing.

Experts said even though results aren’t bad, the virus is still here.

“I will clarify there is not a single community in the state of Missouri where we are not detecting the virus,” Marc Johnson, PHD, Molecular Microbiology and Immunology Professor, said. “We will occasionally not detect it in a sample, but then we’ll detect it next week.”

The samples give the community and decision makers a heads up on what’s to come. It also shows what variant is in the samples.

Right now, they’re seeing the two main versions of the omicron variant, BA.1 and BA.2.

“In the beginning it was BA.1, but more recently we’re starting to see more and more BA.2. A lot of it is in the Kansas City area,” Johnson said.

