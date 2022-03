ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Free boxes of perishable and non-perishable food will be distributed Friday by The Family Health Centers Inc. in Orangeburg, South Carolina. Eligible families in Orangeburg County can receive the boxes beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the parking lot at 3310 Magnolia St. Boxes will be available until the supply runs out. Boxes of fruit and vegetables are available, as are boxes of non-perishable boxed and canned food items.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO