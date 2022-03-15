ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

M.A.C.’s New Volumizing Mascara Has TikTok in a Chokehold: ‘Zero Clumps!’

By Elizabeth Denton
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08b0JJ_0egFVN2g00

There’s no shortage of mascara launches these days. It feels like a new one drops every week which has us asking, what makes this one different? M.A.C.’s MACStack mascara is one that actually has an answer! It’s not just another clumpy, volumizing formula that looks great for a few hours and flakes off by EOD. (The worst!) Instead, MACStack is actually innovative with a formula that allows you to seriously layer (or stack!) to your desired volume with zero clumps. Seriously.

I’ve been using MACStack for a few weeks and I’ve been endlessly impressed by the way I can apply literally 20 coats — as I like to do — and the formula just continues to build without me looking like Tammy Faye Bakker. Plus, the brand launched two options: Mega Mascara for longer lashes and Micro Mascara to grab those shorter ones. I’m not surprised Beauty TikTok has discovered MACStack and is having a field day getting a faux-lash look just with mascara.



The first TikTok video I saw was from @ kellyrosesarno . She tries a ton of mascara and her favorites are usually mine, too. She calls the first coat “super easy, really amazing” and she leaves about 30 seconds in between coats to get tacky. After applying two more coats, she says it literally looks like she “has a band of fake lashes on.”

Both Mikayla Nogueira and Meredith Duxbury screen-recorded Kelly’s video (her stitches and saves are off) to try MACStack out for themselves. “I freaking love this mascara,” Mikayla says after applying just a few coats, including the Micro Mascara on her lower lashes. Meredith says she doesn’t feel a look is complete without fake lashes but she says this “is amazing mascara” and her “lashes look super long.”

With all of these testimonials, it’s not surprising MACStack quickly sold out at Ulta . It’s still available on M.A.C. website for now — hurry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0egFVN2g00

Comments / 2

