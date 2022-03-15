Mother charged with murder after 8-year-old girl found dead in Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Jail records show that the mother of an 8-year-old girl who was found dead inside a Merced home has now been charged with her first-degree murder.

According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office jail booking website, 30-year-old Samantha Johnson was booked into the main jail on a charge of first-degree murder on Tuesday.

On Friday, Johnson’s 8-year-old daughter Sophia Mason was reported missing to the Hayward Police Department.

Dhante Jackson (image provided by the Merced Police Department)

Hayward police reached out to the Merced Police Department about Mason’s disappearance, prompting detectives to meet with Johnson for an interview.

During the interview, officers say Johnson provided them with the address of the home in Merced where Mason’s body was later discovered. Johnson was taken into custody on charges related to a child abuse case last year.

A short time later, a state-wide manhunt began for Johnson’s boyfriend, 34-year-old Dhante Jackson , who officials say lives at the home where Mason was found.

Officers say Jackson ‘went on the run’ shortly after learning his home had been searched and a warrant had been issued for his arrest. Jackson is reportedly known to frequent the Bay Area.

Anyone who has seen Jackson or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Merced Police Department at 209-385-4725.

