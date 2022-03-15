ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

This $16 Skims Dupe From Amazon Is Going Viral on TikTok For All The Right Reasons

By Summer Cartwright
 2 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to loungewear, no brand does it like Skims. They have everything, from flattering tanks that double as shapewear to cozy knit sweats that make your chill days at home so much chicer, but what they don’t have are affordable options under $20. This is where dupes come in. If you put in a good chunk of time and effort, you can usually find more affordable alternatives to things like Dyson’s Airwrap and Yeezy’s slides . And this holds true for Skims styles, too. And right now there’s one dupe, in particular, that’s making major waves on TikTok.

The under-$20 Skims dupe from Amazo n looks just like the Skims mid-thigh bodysuit . It has the same scoop-neck top cut and mid-thigh cut that the $78 designer option has, but will save you close to $60.

One TikTok user, @emilymadisons , posted a review in the Amazon ensemble and showed just how versatile it is. She styled it alone, with a blazer, layered with a sweatshirt and paired with a button-down. Since her video was posted a mere four days ago, it’s already amassed more than 60,000 views and 5,000 likes . Commenters couldn’t believe how similar it looked to the Skims bodysuit —and neither can reviewers.

@emilymadisons

brb buying every color😙 brand is fanuerg #amazonfinds #skimsdupe #howto #styling #bodysuit #outfitinspo #fypシ #simpleoutfit

♬ original sound – Jayden Naomi

“This was an amazing buy,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “Fit perfectly, wasn’t see-through or too thick, and I was able to wear a bra underneath without the straps or back showing.”

Having something like this in your spring and summer arsenal is ideal—it’s incredibly light so you won’t get too hot in, it’s flattering and shows off your curves, it can be styled with essentially every type of layer in your closet and it can be dressed up or down in seconds. If you’re wanting an off-duty model look, wear the bodysuit under a button-up shirt, throw on some sunnies and a hat and then pair it with your favorite pair of New Balances. Going for a dressier look? Add a blazer, some chunky gold jewelry and slick your hair back in a bun just like Hailey Bieber .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iT76i_0egFVDDQ00

Fanuerg Bodysuit in Gray

If you’re worried about the quality of something like this, I totally get it. Sometimes buying clothes on Amazon feels like a shot in the dark. But, take solace in knowing that reviewers have given the one-piece an average 4.2-star rating and vouch for the look and feel of it.

“I’m honestly surprised at how good this fit!” wrote one reviewer. “Very comfy, stretchy, and shapes you very nicely.”



Fanuery Bodysuit $15.99


Buy Now

Fanuerg Bodysuit in Black

And, no, for the record it isn’t see-through.

Sizes for this TikTok-viral outfit are slowly starting to run out thanks to the new internet fame, but each of the eight colors comes in XS to XXL options . Keep things neutral in the black, gray, beige or white numbers or add a pop of color to your day with a bright yellow, pink, blue or navy fit.



Fanuerg Bodysuit in Black $15.99


Buy Now

Fanuerg Bodysuit in Beige

I personally advise getting a few colors while your size is still in stock. Based on what reviewers and commenters are saying, you’re about to be living in this number. Plus, if you get three of these bodysuits, it’ll still be cheaper than one of the Skims pairs. Now that’s some savvy shopping.



Fanuerg Bodysuit in Beige $15.99


Buy Now
