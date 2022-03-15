Zelensky says Ukraine must recognise it will not join NATO

Televangelist Pat Robertson came out of his retirement to say Russia’s president Vladimir Putin was “compelled by God” to invade Ukraine.The televangelist added the shocking claim that Mr Putin’s attack on Ukraine was in preparation for a massive “end times” invasion of Israel.The 91-year-old insisted this was all a part of an “end times” battle and that Mr Putin was just following God’s plan.Mr Robertson said: “People say that Putin’s out of his mind. Yes, maybe so. But at the same time, he’s being compelled by God. He went into Ukraine but that wasn’t his goal. His goal was...

WORLD ・ 16 DAYS AGO