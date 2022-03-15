ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelensky says Ukraine must recognise it will not join NATO

Fremont Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that his country...

fremonttribune.com

Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Independent

Televangelist Pat Robertson says Putin’s march on Ukraine is the beginning of the ‘end times’

Televangelist Pat Robertson came out of his retirement to say Russia’s president Vladimir Putin was “compelled by God” to invade Ukraine.The televangelist added the shocking claim that Mr Putin’s attack on Ukraine was in preparation for a massive “end times” invasion of Israel.The 91-year-old insisted this was all a part of an “end times” battle and that Mr Putin was just following God’s plan.Mr Robertson said: “People say that Putin’s out of his mind. Yes, maybe so. But at the same time, he’s being compelled by God. He went into Ukraine but that wasn’t his goal. His goal was...
Daily Mail

China says it is willing to mediate between Russia and Ukraine after saying it 'deeply regretted' the war in sign that Beijing's support for Putin is wavering

China has seemingly offered to mediate ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine and Russia amid its strongest comments yet over the conflict. A statement from Beijing yesterday said: 'Ukraine is willing to strengthen communications with China and looks forward to China playing a role in realising a ceasefire.'. Chinese authorities added they...
News Break
Europe
Russia
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Russia Attacks Ukraine As Defiant Putin Warns US, NATO

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
NBC San Diego

If Putin Uses Chemical Weapons in Ukraine It's a ‘Game Changer' for NATO

Western officials and strategists say that there are good reasons to fear Moscow using unconventional and outlawed weapons. President Joe Biden warned Friday that there would be a "severe price" to pay if Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday that such a move would...
