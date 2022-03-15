ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Peacemaker: James Gunn Shares Hilarious Spider-Man: No Way Home Mashup

By Nathaniel Brail
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Gunn is no stranger to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having directed the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies and is currently hammering away on Vol. 3. But the director is also heavily attached to the DC Extended universe as well with projects like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. Fans...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

John Cena Gets Two Beloved Stars to Join Him in Upcoming 'Looney Tunes' Movie

Warner Bros. is developing another live-action/animation hybrid movie starring Looney Tunes characters, with John Cena as the human leading the cast. His newest co-stars are Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte and To All The Boys franchise star Lana Condor. James Gunn, who directed Cena in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, is an executive producer on the project.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

MCU Fans Want Jennifer Garner to Replace Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp Amid Recent Controversy

Evangeline Lilly has been a staple in the MCU as she plays the role of Hope van Dyne ever since the first Ant-Man film in 2015. She is expected to continue the role in the franchise, particularly in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which has already finished filming. However, thanks to her controversy regarding her attendance at the anti-vaccine mandate protest in D.C. and calling out Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hear out the anti-vaxxers, a lot of fans now want the actress to be out of the MCU.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
James Gunn
Person
Will Poulter
Person
John Cena
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Says Quentin Tarantino's Film is a 'Gamechanger'

Zoe Saldana thinks that Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek film could have changed the franchise!. There is little doubt that fans are already expecting to see Zoe Saldana in Star Trek 4 and her return as Nyota Uhura is certainly a welcome one. However, it looks like the Avatar star actually had her eye on a completely different project. Saldana has just admitted that she was hoping to work on Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek movie because she believes it could have been a "gamechanger" for the franchise!
MOVIES
BGR.com

Tom Cruise’s MCU role may have leaked, and it’s not Iron Man

One of the most exciting MCU cameo rumors says Tom Cruise will play Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Specifically, Cruise would play the Superior Iron Man version from the comics. This Tony Stark variant comes from the multiverse, and the second Doctor Strange 2 trailer does indicate that there is a world where Ultron drones exist to help humanity. That’s a universe where Iron Man’s Ultron project would have been successful.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mashup#The Suicide Squad#No Way Home#Jamesgunn#Marvel Dc Comics
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He's So Mean To Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have one of the best celebrity friendships. The two actors appeared together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2009, and Reynolds started a hilarious fake feud by continuously pushing for Jackman to cameo as Wolverine in the Deadpool movies. This has led to some funny pranks on each other, but it's no secret how much they love really love each other. Currently, Reynolds is promoting his new movie, The Adam Project, and recently had a chat with kid reporters Lyla and Luna (via Yahoo! Entertainment) and they asked him some hard-hitting questions like why he's so mean to Jackman, who they refer to as "The Greatest Showman."
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Armors Up With Rebecca

One awesome One Piece cosplay artist is armoring up for battle with Rebecca! The Wano Country arc is currently in the middle of its climax in both the anime and manga releases for the series, and while the fights seem like the biggest in the franchise yet the series has had plenty of experience with the kind of world shaking fights and events seen here. The last time all of the Straw Hat crew members had gathered together for a massive war such as this was Dressrosa, which also featured a country locked in the midst of all kinds of wild shadow government work.
COMICS
ComicBook

Meg 2: The Trench Gets Release Date

Warner Bros. recently announced a slate of release dates for highly anticipated films, which included the confirmation that the sequel Meg 2: The Trench is set to land in theaters on August 4, 2023. The original The Meg had a long and complicated road to release, so the wait for this sequel ultimately taking five years shouldn't take audiences too much by surprise, especially given that the coronavirus pandemic upended the entire entertainment industry. Recent reports note that the film headed into production earlier this year, with the confirmation of this release date boding well for the progress on the follow-up film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Brings Life to Gojo's Special Marin Dream

One creative My Dress-Up Darling cosplay artist has brought Wakana Gojo's dream version of Marin Kitagawa to life with some dreamy work of their own! The Winter 2022 anime slate will soon be coming to an end in just a couple of weeks, and while there have been some major juggernauts to keep an eye on there have also been some sleeper hits that have taken off with fans in a surprising way. While there was hype for the anime's debut ahead of its full premiere, it's a whole new kind of world as My Dress-Up Darling has become one of the most notable anime releases of the season over the last few weeks.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Avengers: Age of Ultron Star Praises Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Spiderverse just keeps on expanding from Tom Hardy's Venom, followed by Jared Leto's Morbius anti-hero to debut on April 1, now sets another live-action action film introducing one of Spider-Man's villains from Marvel Comics, Kraven The Hunter. Also distributed by Sony Pictures, the live-action film will debut Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Marvel's Moon Knight: Trailer, Release Date, Casting, and Everything to Know

Moon Knight is just a few weeks away. The upcoming series, which is part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Oscar Isaac as a vigilante with dissociative identity disorder. He is Marc Spector, a former boxer who inherits Ancient Egyptian God-like powers. He is also Steven Grant, an employee working at a gift shop. The actor is joined by Ethan Hawke, who plays the villain Arthur Harrow.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘Doctor Strange 2’: Elizabeth Olsen and Producer Richie Palmer Weigh in on Who’s the Strongest Avenger

As long as comic book characters have existed, there has always been a debate over who is stronger than whom. This, of course, goes beyond the genre with just about any character being put up against each other to see who would win in a fight, but this is so much a part of comic book DNA that entire issues, runs, and film adaptations have focused on pitting two or more heroes against each other. Even when two characters are going to work together, fans will still want to know who would win in a fight, which brings us to Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Steven Strange and the Scarlet Witch — Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. Both of them are starring in the upcoming Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness as fans wonder which of the two characters is the strongest magic user in the MCU. The film's producer, Richie Palmer, weighed in on the debate, though he is naturally a bit evasive in giving a straight answer.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy