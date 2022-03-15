ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Community comes together to pay final respects to fallen JPD officer Corporal Benjamin Cooper

By Chris Warner
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NO9QK_0egFURDj00

JOPLIN, Mo. – Honors for a husband…a father…a hero. A funeral service at Missouri Southern’s Leggett and Platt Center this afternoon paid tribute to fallen Joplin Police officer Corporal Ben Cooper, who gave his life in the line of duty one week ago.

The mourners included the family fellow first responders from around the region and the nation and the entire four-state community many of whom gathered for a procession that followed the indoor service.
Following the funeral service for Corporal Benjamin Cooper Tuesday, a special ceremony was held outside. Then, members of the Joplin community and four-state area lined Main Street to send a final farewell to Corporal Cooper and to thank him for his dedicated service to the city.

Barbara Reed says “It’s important to me to show Joplin and it’s residents and the city and the police that they’re supported in this tragic, unnecessary event, so, I drove in from Norman, Oklahoma this morning because I was in Norman and I wanted to get here in time for this, so it was just important to me to be here.”

John Mathis says “We want to pay our respects to the police officer, service to the community, and that’s just…it’s heartbreaking, but I think we as a community, I think it’s brought people together. I’m so grateful for the Joplin Police Department, all they do for our community and I’m just…I’m appreciative.”

Anthony Owens says “People lose sight of what they go through on a day-to-day basis, cops see the darkest parts of people, and it’s a scary thing for a lot of people to have to actually think about and my heart goes out really to the friends and family of those officers that were involved.”

Godspeed Corporal Cooper, and we thank you.

You can view the entire funeral on our YouTube channel by clicking here.

You can also view it in the KOAM+ App.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Last Call 222, Cpl Ben Cooper, E.O.W.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Last Radio Call is a funerary tradition used by some Police Agencies and Fire Fighters in the United States of America. The police radio operator calls to the deceased officer, as if to contact them. Tuesday following the funeral service of Cpl Ben Cooper, before...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Community gathers for Cpl Ben Cooper’s funeral, on-line auction underway for Joplin PD families, and Coffeyville police search for shooting suspect

JOPLIN, Mo. – Friends, family, fellow first responders and the community gathered Tuesday for Corporal Ben Cooper’s funeral service. Following the service inside, a ceremony was held outside which included taps, bagpipes, and a helicopter fly-over. Members of the community and the 4-state area gathered along Main Street from 3rd to 19th street for the procession. Watch the full story about Corporal Cooper’s funeral here.
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Fallen Heroes: 1885 – 2022

JOPLIN, Mo. – Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed will be added to the wall of Joplin’s Honored Heroes. You can read more information about each fallen hero below. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpd#Missouri Southern#Joplin Police
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Fire Dept will fly flags at four intersections for Cpl Ben Cooper procession

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Fire Dept release details of flag locations for Tuesday that could hamper traffic. Area fire departments will be assisting them as there are four locations along processional route for fallen Joplin Police Cpl Ben Cooper. St. Louis and Broadway 17th and Main 20th and Rangeline (eastbound turn lane going south on to Rangeline) 13th and Duquesne...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Ofc Jake Reed, End Of Watch 3-11-2022

JOPLIN, Mo. — “Yesterday evening Officer Jake Reed continued his service to others as his vital organs were escorted to the airport and flown across the country to give life to others,” Joplin Police Dept state in a release of information on Saturday morning. About 8:30 p.m. Friday evening the processional escorting Ofc Reed from the hospital traveled east on...
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Honor Escort of Joplin Police Corporal Ben Cooper on Friday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Early Friday morning Joplin Police formed an Honor Escort to transport fallen officer Cpl Ben Cooper, 46, to Springfield, Mo. for autopsy. Which is routine protocol as part of investigation in an officer death. Along the route through Jasper County they were flanked by fire departments: Webb City Fire Department Duenweg Fire Department Carthage Fire Department Sarcoxie...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy