Community comes together to pay final respects to fallen JPD officer Corporal Benjamin Cooper

JOPLIN, Mo. – Honors for a husband…a father…a hero. A funeral service at Missouri Southern’s Leggett and Platt Center this afternoon paid tribute to fallen Joplin Police officer Corporal Ben Cooper, who gave his life in the line of duty one week ago.

The mourners included the family fellow first responders from around the region and the nation and the entire four-state community many of whom gathered for a procession that followed the indoor service.

Following the funeral service for Corporal Benjamin Cooper Tuesday, a special ceremony was held outside. Then, members of the Joplin community and four-state area lined Main Street to send a final farewell to Corporal Cooper and to thank him for his dedicated service to the city.

Barbara Reed says “It’s important to me to show Joplin and it’s residents and the city and the police that they’re supported in this tragic, unnecessary event, so, I drove in from Norman, Oklahoma this morning because I was in Norman and I wanted to get here in time for this, so it was just important to me to be here.”

John Mathis says “We want to pay our respects to the police officer, service to the community, and that’s just…it’s heartbreaking, but I think we as a community, I think it’s brought people together. I’m so grateful for the Joplin Police Department, all they do for our community and I’m just…I’m appreciative.”

Anthony Owens says “People lose sight of what they go through on a day-to-day basis, cops see the darkest parts of people, and it’s a scary thing for a lot of people to have to actually think about and my heart goes out really to the friends and family of those officers that were involved.”

Godspeed Corporal Cooper, and we thank you.

