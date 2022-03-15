Great horned owl rescued by firefighters in Greenwich

A great horned owl was rescued by a couple of firefighters in Greenwich on Monday.

The owl was suspended on a fishing line 15-feet above the South Stanwich reservoir when an eagle-eyed mom spotted it picking up her son from school.

After trying to reach Animal Control, which was closed for the day, Lisa Small called her husband, Round Hill volunteer firefighter and company president, David Chass.

Two members of Round Hill Volunteer Fire Company and one member of Glenville Volunteer Fire Company were able to rescue the endangered owl.

The great horned owl is now in the care of Christine's Critters, a Weston-based nonprofit, whose mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and release injured birds of prey.