It was the University at Albany's first trip to the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. Head coach Will Brown would take the Great Danes four more times. However, the game on March 17, 2006 was more than special, on and off the court. I was at the Wachovia Center in Philadelphia with the team and will never forget the experience of that game. Albany alumni across the country were digging out their old 'Albany State' sweatshirts after that program changing performance.

