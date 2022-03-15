Mesa County Public Health reducing COVID response

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — COVID-19 burst onto the scene in Mesa County back in March of 2020. Two-years of later , Mesa County Public Health is making changes to their response plans. The most notable changes are coming to the county’s data dashboard and their testing site.

MCPH will be closing the COVID-19 testing site located at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. Free community testing will still be available. Free at-home rapid test kits will still be available at the Health and Human Services Building, located at 510 29 1/2 Road in Grand Junction. The testing site’s last day of operations will be March 26.

The data dashboard located on the MCPH website will still be updated, but will only be receiving weekly updates starting April 1. Weekend updates had been removed in the fall of 2021, but reinstated during the Omicron surge. All case history and historical date will still be available.

Mesa County Public Health will still be offering COVID vaccines free of charge at the Mesa County Public Health Clinic. MCPH will also continue to advise local pharmacies and physicians offices.

