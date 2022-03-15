ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Mesa County Public Health reducing COVID response

By Al Maulding
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TR0Dc_0egFTvXc00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — COVID-19 burst onto the scene in Mesa County back in March of 2020. Two-years of later , Mesa County Public Health is making changes to their response plans. The most notable changes are coming to the county’s data dashboard and their testing site.

Find the cheapest gas in town with the Western Slope Gas Tracker

MCPH will be closing the COVID-19 testing site located at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. Free community testing will still be available. Free at-home rapid test kits will still be available at the Health and Human Services Building, located at 510 29 1/2 Road in Grand Junction. The testing site’s last day of operations will be March 26.

The data dashboard located on the MCPH website will still be updated, but will only be receiving weekly updates starting April 1. Weekend updates had been removed in the fall of 2021, but reinstated during the Omicron surge. All case history and historical date will still be available.

Mesa County Public Health will still be offering COVID vaccines free of charge at the Mesa County Public Health Clinic. MCPH will also continue to advise local pharmacies and physicians offices.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

GJHS new building update

The current school building has been around since 1957, but now the school has a new building and is slated for construction this summer.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Health
Mesa County, CO
Health
Mesa County, CO
Coronavirus
Grand Junction, CO
Coronavirus
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
KREX

2022 Chamber Business of the year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — “We’re proud, we’re blessed, but it didn’t happen overnight.” said the owner of JR Carriage Service, Joe Burtard. Joe Burtard was 14 years old in the Roaring Fork Valley competing in junior rodeos, and high school rodeos when he started JR Carriage Service. Burtard echoed, “I grew up in a […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mesa County Public Health#Mcph#Omicron#Westernslopenow Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KREX

KREX

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy