Experts weigh in on Putin’s regime, misinformation amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine

The death toll in Ukraine continues to increase as Putin’s invasion continues, but so does opposition to the war, both from within Russia and in the Eastern European diaspora into New York City. Now, experts in Russian politics and propaganda weigh in on the Russian president’s reign and use of information in this war.

President Vladimir Putin, 69, commanded his troops to invade Ukraine under the guise of a special military operation nearly three weeks ago.

He said he wanted to "de-Nazify" and free the people in the Donbas region, but an expert in Russian politics says that was an excuse.

However, the Russian leader won every election he ever ran in, though most would argue that the elections were not free or fair.

Here are some tips from experts to avoid being misinformed: