ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Report: NM State’s Chris Jans ‘in the mix’ for Kansas State job

By Colin Deaver
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44FZZC_0egFTWfZ00

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – At this point, it’s a yearly tradition in southern New Mexico: Chris Jans’ name being mentioned for job openings around the country in college basketball.

New Mexico State’s fifth-year head coach once again saw his name pop up in coaching rumors on Monday. Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported that Jans was one of three candidates in the mix for the opening at Kansas State. The other two were San Francisco head coach Todd Golden and Baylor assistant coach Jerome Tang. Tang was also a candidate for the UTEP opening last year.

Jeff Goodman tweeted , “Three guys in the mix for the Kansas State opening are USF’s Todd Golden, New Mexico State’s Chris Jans and Baylor assistant Jerome Tang, source told @Stadium .”

On paper, a move to Manhattan would make sense for Jans. He’s spent a considerable amount of time coaching in the state of Kansas, both as a head coach at the junior college level and as an assistant coach at Wichita State under Gregg Marshall. He was on staff at WSU in 2012-13, when the Shockers made a Cinderella run to the Final 4.

Wichita Sports Hall of Fame announces new inductees, Frankamp headlines

His name is hot right now and could get even hotter later this week, if Jans can lead 12-seed New Mexico State to an upset of 5-seed UConn in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. This is the Aggies’ third trip to March Madness in Jans’ five seasons at the helm. If they win a game – or two – in the Big Dance, the Wildcats likely won’t be the only team eying Jans for a coaching opening.

KTSM asked Jans on Monday about Kansas State’s reported interest in him to replace Bruce Weber. While Jans is currently committed to coaching the Aggies in the NCAA Tournament, he admitted that it’s never a bad thing to be mentioned for coaching openings, particularly in Power-5 conferences.

“I haven’t spent much time thinking about it; I can’t control what other people write or say or tweet,” said Jans. “In our industry it happens every spring across the country. I would rather be a coach that’s being talked about that way than the other way, there’s always speculation on guys not being retained. It’s just a part of the business.”

“Chris Jans’ name has been thrown out there in connection to Kansas State today, and a couple other coaching jobs. I asked Jans about it this morning, with New Mexico State heading back to the NCAA Tournament,” said Colin Deaver in a tweet .

Jans has been a candidate for jobs around college hoops in the past. In 2021, he was a finalist for the UTEP opening that eventually went to Joe Golding; in 2020, he was nearly hired at East Tennessee State.

In six seasons as a Division I head coach for both Bowling Green and NMSU, Jans is 121-31, winning nearly 80 percent of his games at the D-I level.

New Mexico State will play UConn in round one on Thursday afternoon in Buffalo, N.Y. Tip-off is slated for 4:50 p.m. MT and the game will air on TNT.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

K-State’s Lee named USBWA All-American

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State junior center Ayoka Lee added another national honor for her efforts in the 2021-22 season, as she was named to the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-America Second Team. Lee is the first USBWA All-American in the Jeff Mittie era at K-State and the third player in program history […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Jayhawks first opponent for NCAA Tournament

DAYTON, Ohio. (KSNW) — The first round of the NCAA Tournament has started, and the Jayhawks got a glimpse of the team they would be seeing on Thursday night. Texas Southern, who finished the season 19-12, defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-67 on Tuesday night, will take the court in the Round of 64 against the […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Local
Kansas College Basketball
City
Buffalo, KS
KSN News

Bethel College returns to NAIA Round of 16

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Bethel College men’s basketball team is returning to the NAIA Round of 16, and they have an opportunity to knock off the No. 1 seed. The Threshers have already been a postseason spoiler after beating four seeded Saint Francis last weekend. Now they will get a shot at No. […]
KSN News

Wichita State to extend in-state tuition to 11 cities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University (WSU) announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its reach and will be adding 11 midwest cities to its Shocker City Partnership, meaning that eligible students from those cities will be offered in-state tuition to attend WSU. The new cities: Chicago, Illinois Colorado Springs, Colorado, Pueblo, Colorado Grand […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregg Marshall
Person
Joe Golding
Person
Chris Jans
KSN News

Best community colleges in Kansas

Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run. Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#March Madness#Nm State#Baylor#Utep#Usf#Stadium#Wichita State#Wsu#Cinderella#Uconn#The Ncaa Tournament#Aggies
KSN News

Why Kansas COVID deaths climbed by 85 in one week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials are showing another big jump in Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19. Since last Wednesday, the Kansas death toll climbed by 85 to 8,088. However, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said there have not been any COVID-19 deaths after March 11. Most of the deaths were added […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
KSN News

Virus that caused ‘catastrophic loss’ of Kansas fish species spreading to other lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A potentially lethal virus affecting fish is passing through lakes in Kansas, causing drastic population decreases in local species including, most notably, largemouth bass. According to a newsletter from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, the largemouth bass virus has been circulating in several Kansas lakes, causing largemouth bass populations […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy