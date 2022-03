I received the following email from a potential client several months ago:. I was unsettled when I found out only recently that our financial adviser informed me in so many words that he does not give tax strategy advice for our funds. It was something that I just took for granted that would be part of the “package.” Little did I realize that it takes another layer of expertise to navigate the daunting work of retirement taxation strategy to reduce one’s tax burden.

INCOME TAX ・ 28 DAYS AGO