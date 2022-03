A huge asteroid will safely fly by Earth today (March 3), and you can watch it live online. The Virtual Telescope Project is planning to stream live telescope views of the asteroid 138971 (2001 CB21) during its approach. The space rock is technically classified as "potentially hazardous", but there's no need to worry. The asteroid will pass by at the equivalent of nearly 13 times the average Earth-moon distance (3 million miles, or 4.9 million kilometers), according to the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) managed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

ASTRONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO