Venezuela’s government seeks to widen talks to include more groups

By Metro US
Metro International
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARACAS (Reuters) – The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is seeking meetings with political and business groups, and unions, among others, so that they can join negotiations alongside opposition politicians led by Juan Guaido, it said on Tuesday. Jorge Rodriguez, president of the ruling party-dominated National Assembly...

