Browns join Cowboys, Rams in mix for Von Miller

By Sam Robinson
 2 days ago
Outside linebacker Von Miller. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

This market has heated to the point where a $16M-per-year deal will be considered the low end, with Wilson adding it could reach the point of a $20M-AAV contract. Miller played out his six-year, $114.1M Broncos-constructed deal in Los Angeles but indicated he would explore free agency for the first time.

The Rams have made their interest known for weeks, but the Cowboys have dived into this market after losing Randy Gregory to the Broncos at the final hour. Miller previously said he wanted to return to L.A., and a report earlier Tuesday indicated the Dallas-area native is interested in playing for his hometown team. The Browns represent a wild card here.

Cleveland already rosters one of the highest-paid defensive players, having given Myles Garrett a $25M-per-year pact in 2020. Miller would mark a considerable pass-rushing upgrade on Clowney, who is more of an all-around defender than an elite sack artist. Miller is perhaps this generation’s best pass rusher. He showed those chops to close out his contract year, registering nine sacks in the Rams’ final eight games to help the franchise to its second Super Bowl title.

Cap space-wise, the Cowboys have created enough in recent days to lead the way with $28M-plus. The Browns hold nearly $20M, while the Rams possess … less money. A day away from the 2022 league year, Los Angeles still sits more than $20M over the cap.

