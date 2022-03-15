ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden to Join Ukraine NATO Summit in Brussels Next Week

By Dia Gill
 2 days ago
President Joe Biden will be heading overseas to a NATO summit in Brussels next week to discuss the ongoing Russian invasion into Ukraine, which has been dubbed the largest assault on...

