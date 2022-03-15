Fritz fights past Munar, reaches round of 16 at Indian Wells for the second straight year

Southern Caifornia native Taylor Fritz is feeling right at home.

The 24-year-old American standout is advancing at this year's BNP Paribas Open after a gutsy performance over Jaume Munar on Tuesday inside Stadium 2.

With the victory, Fritz is now onto the Round of 16 for the 2nd straight year at Indian Wells, a place that is certainly special to him and his family.

Fritz is hoping to continue his high level play and break through to win the 2022 BNP Paribas Open after reaching the men's singles semifinal in 2021.

A few months ago, News Channel 3's Bailey Arredondo highlighted Fritz's connection to the Coachella Valley. The top-ranked American player has been coming to the Coachella Valley to pursue his tennis dream.

Learn more about Fritz and his connection to the Coachella Valley below:

