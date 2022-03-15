ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Wells, CA

Fritz fights past Munar, reaches round of 16 at Indian Wells for the second straight year

By Jesus Reyes
 1 day ago
Southern Caifornia native Taylor Fritz is feeling right at home.

The 24-year-old American standout is advancing at this year's BNP Paribas Open after a gutsy performance over Jaume Munar on Tuesday inside Stadium 2.

With the victory, Fritz is now onto the Round of 16 for the 2nd straight year at Indian Wells, a place that is certainly special to him and his family.

Fritz is hoping to continue his high level play and break through to win the 2022 BNP Paribas Open after reaching the men's singles semifinal in 2021.

A few months ago, News Channel 3's Bailey Arredondo highlighted Fritz's connection to the Coachella Valley. The top-ranked American player has been coming to the Coachella Valley to pursue his tennis dream.

Learn more about Fritz and his connection to the Coachella Valley below:

KEYT

Fritz, Isner, Keys lead U.S. contingent at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Fritz defeated Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (2) in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. Fritz is one of five American men still competing in the desert tournament. Fritz reached the semifinals at Indian Wells last year, his career-best result in an ATP Masters 1000 event. John Isner beat 14th-seeded Diego Schwartzman, 7-5, 6-3, to reach the fourth round. The 6-foot-11 American capitalized on his 16-inch height advantage, blasting 13 aces and frustrating Schwartzman with clever drop shots.
Daily Mail

Harriet Dart breaks into the world's top 100 for the first time after her ascent continued with victory against Kaia Kanepi at the BNP Paribas Open - with achievement seeing three British women tennis stars beyond milestone

British tennis is back to having three women players in the world’s top 100 after Middlesex’s Harriet Dart broke through the barrier for the first time. The 25-year-old from north London continued her ascent by following up her victory over Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina with a 7-6, 6-3 upset of Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi to make the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California.
Tennis World Usa

Indian Wells Flashback: Rafael Nadal beats del Potro to arrange Novak Djokovic clash

After losing the ATP throne to Roger Federer in 2009, Rafael Nadal was back at his best a year later. The Spaniard claimed three straight Majors and completed a Career Grand Slam at 24 in 2010. At the beginning of 2011, the Spaniard lost to Nikolay Davydenko in Doha and David Ferrer at the Australian Open before scoring two wins for his country in the Davis Cup and heading to Indian Wells, one of his favorite hard-court events.
Tennis World Usa

Indian Wells 2022: Nick Kyrgios's SUPER SHAPE!

Nick Kyrgios' version seen so far in the Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000 tournament is one of the best releases seen in recent times. The athlete is showing good condition and finally challenges without physical problems that lead Nick to be one of the potential surprises of the tournament. Nick,...
KESQ News Channel 3

Tennis Paradise: Local woman is behind much of the beauty on display at the BNP Paribas Open

Briana DeAztlan is a local woman tasked with making sure Tennis Paradise lives up to its name. One of four flower walls on site at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. A graduate of La Quinta high school and the esteemed Parsons School of Design in New York, she's a successful business woman in charge of bringing The post Tennis Paradise: Local woman is behind much of the beauty on display at the BNP Paribas Open appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

