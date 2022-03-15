ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner Reveals Postpartum Struggle

 2 days ago
Kylie Jenner is keeping it real about her struggles after giving birth to her second child, son Wolf.

On Tuesday, Jenner took to her Instagram Story to say that “postpartum has not been easy.”

“It’s very hard,” Kylie admitted, “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

Kylie and Travis Scott are also parents to daughter Stormi.

Along with calling it “crazy,” Kylie noted that postpartum has affected her “mentally, physically, [and] spiritually.”

As for why she’s speaking out, Jenner said, “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. So, you’ve got this.”

Kylie also shared some words of inspiration!

Kylie pointed out that it’s “OK not to be OK,” saying, “I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”

Jenner welcomed Wolf in early February.

After Wolf was born, a source told E! News, “Kylie and Travis are soaking up the first week with their new baby boy. He is healthy and looks a lot like Travis right now.”

The insider continued, “Kylie is doing great. She is very happy her baby is healthy. She’s soaking in all of the first moments with him and is really happy he’s here.”

As for Stormi, the source said, “Travis and Kylie love seeing her as a big sister and they tried to prepare her as much as they could.”

The family is, however, adjusting to life with a newborn. “Kylie and Travis are both doing really well together and are adjusting to a new schedule,” the source said. “They had their routine down with Stormi, so they are now having to get back into the swing of things like having to be up at all hours of the night and accommodating two kids at the same time.”

Wolf has already met his famous relatives too! The insider revealed, “Kylie is being very safe and protective about having many people over to her house to see him, but the entire family has met him. Everyone has paid her a visit to show support and are so happy to have a new baby in the family.”

It will be no surprise to see Kylie’s struggles with postpartum as part of a story line in the first season of “The Kardashians,” which premieres in April.

The new trailer of the show was just released! There’s a lot to unpack, from baby talk to ex-boyfriends and husbands to Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson.

