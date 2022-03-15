ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Drug lord known as ‘The Egg’ secretly extradited to California

By Salvador Rivera
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — Just past midnight early Tuesday morning, Juan Gerardo Treviño, a drug lord nicknamed “El Huevo,” or “The Egg,” was extradited from Mexico to the United States, according to the Associated Press.

In the middle of the night, he was flown from Nuevo Laredo to the city of Tijuana.

Treviño was then walked across the Cross Border Xpress, a popular pedestrian bridge used primarily by tourists who cross the border from the U.S. into Tijuana’s airport.

Nuevo Laredo violence shakes sister city of Laredo, Texas, after cartel leader ‘The Egg’ arrested

Treviño was wanted in the United States for several reasons, including for money laundering and conspiracy to traffic drugs, according to officials.

Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard called Treviño’s arrest “one of the most important apprehensions in the last decade.”

Treviño was captured on Sunday by Mexican special forces.

His arrest triggered a number of violent events by members of Treviño’s “Northwest cartel” including an attack near the U.S. Consulate in the city of Nuevo Laredo where American citizens were advised to seek shelter and to stay off the streets.

