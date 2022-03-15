ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Prized Notre Dame football recruit set to visit reigning champs

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett had scholarship offers from some of the biggest and baddest programs in the land when he announced his commitment to Notre Dame in December. Among those were Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, and USC just to name a few.

Another is a rather successful program of late and one that Rhett has decided is worth his time to take a visit to next month as the Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) star tweeted Tuesday that he’ll make a visit to Athens, Georgia and see the reigning national champions on April 16. This is the date of the Bulldogs spring game.

News of Rhett taking a visit to see the team and coach that just won a national championship certainly isn’t what Notre Dame fans would like to hear but if you want to climb the ladder and make it into the truly elite level of recruiting then things like this are going to continue to come with the territory.

