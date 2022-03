Come April 1, the residents of Taos, Questa and the Village of Taos Ski Valley will all have new mayors, plus a mix of new councilors, including two women newly elected to the Taos Town Council. Municipal elections in Taos County don’t always shake out this way, and while there’s a lot of reason to be excited about such seismic shifts in our local governments, there’s also reason to be especially vigilant at this time — to ensure that these new leaders are held accountable when they take office less than a month from now.

