Politics

Additional targets of January 6th revealed

MSNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn January 6th, 2021 the Capitol was stormed by a group...

www.msnbc.com

Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee Slaps Subpoena on Kimberly Guilfoyle After She Bailed on Voluntary Interview

Click here to read the full article. The Jan. 6 committee on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News host and current fiancee to Donald Trump Jr. who has also served as a campaign adviser for former President Trump. Guilfoyle spoke at the Save America rally that immediately preceded the insurrection and, according to the committee, played a “key role” in organizing the event. “Ms. Guilfoyle met with Donald Trump inside the White House, spoke at the rally that took place before the riot on January 6th, and apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Herschel Walker’s latest problem: A controversial business record

Because Herschel Walker has no background in public service, scrutinizing the Georgia Republican’s record in other areas becomes all the more important. For the U.S. Senate hopeful, this is proving to be a problem. Since launching his first-ever political campaign, Walker has, for example, made clear that he knows...
ATLANTA, GA
MSNBC

Why Democrats should impeach Justice Clarence Thomas

I have a question for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats: Why haven’t you impeached Clarence Thomas yet?. It’s become conventional wisdom that there’s nothing that can be done to pry a Supreme Court justice, like Thomas, from the bench after they receive what is more often than not a lifetime appointment. But every Democratic member of the House of Representatives should be Googling the name "Samuel Chase" right now.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Ginni Thomas’ attendance at Jan. 6 rally sparks new controversy

After the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack subpoenaed White House materials, Donald Trump sued to keep the documents from his administration hidden. The former president ran out of options, however, two months ago: The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Republican’s emergency appeal, clearing the way for disclosure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Revealed: Roger Stone’s Bonkers Pardon Plan for Jan. 6 Lawmakers

Roger Stone’s unhinged quest to overturn the 2020 election for Donald Trump involved a sizable side hustle of lobbying for presidential pardons—including preemptive pardons for lawmakers like Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Jim Jordan (R-OH). The vast “Stone Plan”...
U.S. POLITICS
WDVM 25

‘Believe: The Barack Obama Story’ airing on DCW50

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Believe: The Barack Obama Story, the 2008 documentary directed by Thomas Hart, will air on WDCW this weekend. On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Rep. Beyer (D-VA) talks about his relationship with President Obama as an early campaign supporter, worked to help build the campaign, led the Obama transition at the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
MSNBC

After condemning Ukraine, Madison Cawthorn faces GOP pushback

It was Karl Rove, oddly enough, who helped break the story. In his latest Wall Street Journal column, the GOP operative noted Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s comments last weekend at a town hall event, where the North Carolina Republican called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug” leading an “incredibly evil” government.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Fiancee of Donald Trump Jr subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena on Thursday to Kimberly Guilfoyle, a U.S. television personality who is engaged to be married to Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of the former president. Guilfoyle, who worked...
POTUS
AdWeek

Symone Sanders’ New MSNBC Show Will Debut Saturday, May 7 at 4 PM

Today at South By Southwest, MSNBC President Rashida Jones and former White House adviser Symone Sanders announced the debut of Sanders’ new MSNBC show, Symone on Saturday, May 7 at 4 p.m. ET. Symone will air live Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC in the 4 p.m. ET hour, and...
POLITICS

