The Kiss Army was out in full force in Poughkeepsie, as Kiss guitar legend Ace Frehley played this year's sold-out 2022 WPDH Spring Fling Concert at The Chance. The show was presented in conjunction with Loaded Concerts on Saturday night, March 5. The night saw Ace Frehley and special guests Tokyo Motor Fist (featuring members of Danger Danger and Trixter) play to an enthusiastic packed house of classic rock fans, anxiously awaiting to see the return of guitarist the Space Ace performing Kiss classics and solo material. The full setlist is below plus, check out a full photo gallery courtesy of Bill Gallucci as well as YouTube video footage of Ace from Scott Stark and Tokyo Motor Fist from Zach Leffler Music.

1 DAY AGO