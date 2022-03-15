ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

MSNBC anchor asks why Biden is not receiving a 'Zelenskyy bounce' for his 'popular policies' in the polls

By Lindsay Kornick
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne MSNBC anchor wondered on Tuesday why President Biden's "popular" stance on Russia's invasion into Ukraine isn't helping with his historic low poll numbers. During MSNBC's "MTP Daily" guest host Garrett Haake discussed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plan to address Congress virtually on Wednesday. While Zelenskyy received positive coverage and approval...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Shock: Barack Obama’s Wife Running For President? Ex-FLOTUS Allegedly Fuming At Joe Biden Following POTUS’ Birthday Attack

Michelle Obama will allegedly run for president in the 2024 election. Michelle Obama has said it time and again that she won’t be running for president. The ex-FLOTUS previously said that being the president of the United States doesn’t interest her. As such, there’s no reason for her to run for office simply because she is married to former President Barack Obama.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Geoff Bennett
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

MSNBC anchor loses it over GOP meme celebrating Presidents Day

MSNBC host Joy Reid accused the Republican Party of racism on Monday over a meme the GOP Twitter account shared celebrating Presidents Day. The meme portrayed a collage of Republican presidents with the message, "Happy Presidents' Day to such great US presidents." President Biden was pictured as well with the irreverent caption, "Not you."
POTUS
Fox News

Democrats 'don't believe America is worth defending' if invaded, polling shows: Chad Wolf

Former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf exposed the left's anti-Americanism amid the Russia-Ukraine war Saturday on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country." CHAD WOLF: So what we saw in August was about 83 … billion dollars worth of equipment left in Afghanistan for the Taliban. And at the same time in July of last year, we heard Vladimir Putin talking about his plans for Ukraine. So if you're the Biden administration or the National Security Council, you're putting two [and] two together - you should be - and you should say, "Hey, some of this equipment that we no longer need, let's start moving that to Ukraine, where they can use it, and they would use it." But I think what this again signals is the … hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that we saw. It wasn't planned, it wasn't coordinated. And in effect, we had to leave all of that equipment instead of giving it to our allies and others around the world that we knew could benefit from it at the end of the day.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Economy#Mtp Daily#Ukrainian#American#Republicans
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia personally sanctions Biden, son Hunter, Hillary Clinton, others

On Tuesday, Russia announced personal sanctions against U.S. President Joe Biden, and 12 other Americans, including his son Hunter Biden. Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the new Russian sanctions are in retaliation to the sanctions the U.S. imposed against Russia for its military invasion of Ukraine. Beyond President...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Former Obama adviser: Don't blame Russia, blame Biden for inflation rates

MSNBC economic analyst and former Obama adviser Steven Rattner took President Biden to task on Thursday for claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is responsible for the soaring inflation Americans are facing at home. Biden reacted to the staggering consumer price index report from the Labor Department...
POTUS
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News

725K+
Followers
147K+
Post
614M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy