Antigo, WI

Antigo Knights of Columbus raises more than $500 for NCHC

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
Jarret Nickel, North Central Health Care Chief Operating Officer, center left, accepts a check from Antigo Knights of Columbus member Mike O’Brien, center right, and other members. Photo courtesy NCHC.

ANTIGO – The Antigo Knights of Columbus recently donated $508.26 to North Central Health Care to benefit people with mental and behavioral health challenges. The members raised money throughout a challenging 2021 and worked hard to provide this generous donation to help those in our community.

