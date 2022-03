Queen Margrethe of Denmark has released a powerful statement on the matter of the war in Ukraine. The Danish Royal Household released an announcement on behalf of the Queen that read: ‘There is war in Europe again. It makes me immensely sad to witness what is now happening in Ukraine. The progress and the hope that flourished in Europe after the fall of the Berlin Wall now crumbles before our eyes’. The message ended with the line, ‘may this senseless war be brought to an end as soon as possible’.

EUROPE ・ 2 DAYS AGO