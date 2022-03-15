Gas Watch: Good news is Glendale -- this city pump price has actually decreased

A gallon of regular unleaded gas hit a new average statewide high on Tuesday, and gas within the city of Glendale stands even higher than the state average.

But in these volatile days of rising gas prices, there is good news in Glendale.

AAA reported Tuesday, March 15, that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Arizona reached a new high at a cost of $4.611. Also Tuesday, AAA shows the average price per gallon in Glendale is at $4.656.

But after gas prices in Glendale were climbing at a rate of 60 cents in one week just a few days ago, the trend has been much different since then.

Over the past five days — from March 10 through March 14 — six pumps around town have not increased at all. Even more in these pricey days, one local pump actually went down over that span. Autoblog shows the QuikTrip located at 5082 NW Grand Ave., was $4.59 per gallon as recently as March 10 but on March 14 was down a dime to $4.49.

Our sources are both AAA as well as Autoblog, which is a Yahoo-owned automotive news and car website.

Here’s how pumps around town are stacking up as of Tuesday:

AAA

(Data for Glendale as of March 15)

Current Avg.: $4.656 (regular), $4.987 (mid), $5.244 (premium), $5.121 (diesel)

Yesterday Avg.: $4.664 (regular), $4.980 (mid), $5.213 (premium), $5.115 (diesel)

Week Ago Avg.: $4.339 (regular), $4.568 (mid), $4.850 (premium), $4.729 (diesel)

Month Ago Avg.: $3.700 (regular), $4.016 (mid), $4.267 (premium), $3.956 (diesel)

Year Ago Avg.: $3.141 (regular), $3.403 (mid), $3.690 (premium), $3.062 (diesel)

Autoblog

(Data for Glendale as of March 14. Data for March 10 in parentheses.)

QuikTrip, 5082 NW Grand Ave. — $4.49 ($4.59)

Circle K, 5907 W. Bethany Home Road — $4.59 ($4.39)

Country Market, 6108 W. Northern Ave. — $4.59 ($4.59)

Circle K, 6002 NW Grand Ave. — $4.59 ($4.59)

Circle K, 5880 W. Camelback Road — $4.59 ($4.59)

QuikTrip, 6702 W. Glendale Ave. — $4.59 ($4.59)

QuikTrip, 8045 N. 51st Ave. — $4.59 ($4.59)

Circle K, 6937 N. 75th Ave. — $4.60 ($4.59)

Chevron, 5105 W. Glendale Ave. — $4.89 ($4.89)

The Carioca Co, 6705 W. Bethany Home Road — $4.99 ($4.89)