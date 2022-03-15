ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo Now More Likely to Leave Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3psXt4_0egFOi3w00

Cristiano Ronaldo is now more likely to leave Manchester United following on from their defeat against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now more likely to leave Manchester United following on from their defeat against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo has a year remaining on his United contract but reports have suggested for a number of weeks that the striker would leave the club this summer if they fail to qualify for next seasons UCL.

United were knocked out by Atletico on Tuesday night following a 0-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Amph5_0egFOi3w00

IMAGO / PA Images

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in the summer and has been United's best performer this season.

The 37 year old wanted to help United return to winning ways and to win silverware during his time.

It hasn't materialised for Ronaldo and United and the club will go trophy-less for yet another campaign.

With doubts over whether United can even finish in the top four this season, Ronaldo may start to plan for a future away from Old Trafford from this summer.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Driven by success! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Manchester United in brand new £200,000 Aston Martin ahead of Atletico Madrid tie - having netted incredible hat-trick against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated in style following his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur - after arriving to Manchester United training in a brand new £200,000 supercar. The Portuguese star netted a treble against Spurs on Saturday to secure a 3-2 win at Old Trafford and boost his side's hopes of claiming a top four spot at their opponents' expense.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo suggests the referee needs glasses as he furiously gestures after Manchester United concede in Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious with the referee after Manchester United conceded during their 1-0 Champions League second-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's side knocked United out of the Champions League after a 41st-minute header from Renan Lodi gave them a 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win. After a 1-1 first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sebastian Vettel warns Lewis Hamilton over what to expect from Max Verstappen in 2022

Sebastian Vettel has warned Lewis Hamilton that he expects Max Verstappen to flourish as Formula One’s defending world champion.Hamilton and Red Bull driver Verstappen are set to renew their rivalry when the season fires up in Bahrain on Sunday.Verstappen 24, will line up on the grid as the reigning champion for the first time in his career after he beat Hamilton at last December’s hotly-disputed finale in Abu Dhabi.And Vettel, who won four consecutive titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, expects Verstappen to move to another level with title number one under his belt.“From what I remember, it...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Uefa Champions League#The Uefa Champions League#Ucl#Manchester United 3 2#Tottenham Hotspur Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Manchester United is where big stars go to struggle as Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid proves

MANCHESTER, England -- You know the script by now: Manchester United play a big game, their star players fail to perform as they are outfought and outthought by their opponents and, as surely as night follows day, they lose. Atletico Madrid's 1-0 Champions League win at Old Trafford, which sent United out of the competition at the round of 16 stage, was simply the same old story.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United: Beat Atletico Madrid and Ralf Rangnick will have a choice to make

After the thrill of Cristiano Ronaldo’s spectacular hat-trick and the late win over Tottenham Hotspur, it took a while for everyone inside Old Trafford to settle down. Ralf Rangnick summed up the mood around the place well during his post-match press conference by contrasting it to the fallout from the Manchester derby.Rangnick was asked whether, with Ronaldo in that type of form, Manchester United fans could dream of winning the Champions League.Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Champions League team news and updates“This is what I like about this club,” the interim manager said. “On Sunday, I almost felt like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo sparks Atletico Madrid self-doubt as Manchester United superstar eyes Paris redemption

Cristiano Ronaldo is not one for self doubt, but even he felt some relief on Saturday evening.After a difficult few months at Manchester United, where the logic of the transfer was again questioned, the Portuguese was finally doing what he was signed for.Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Champions League team news and updatesRonaldo was once more the goalscorer, once more the hero. Another defeated team felt that familiar deflation, from one of his thunderous headers.It is a feeling Atletico Madrid know too well. It is an image Atletico Madrid know too well.As Sunday’s match at Stamford Bridge emphasised, football...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
256
Followers
277
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy