CHP: 80-year-old dies after truck rolls on top of him

NORTH FORK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 80-year-old man has died after he was found trapped under a truck outside his North Fork home, according to the CHP.

Officers say the man was loading trash into his pickup on Monday, which was parked in his driveway facing uphill. After an hour, his wife went outside to check on him and found him unconscious with his left leg pinned underneath one of the truck’s wheels. The engine was still running, with the truck not in the ‘park’ gear position, and the driver’s side door was open, according to officials.

Investigators believe that the pickup truck possibly rolled backward into the victim, causing him to fall, before the truck then ran over him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been officially identified.

