ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 80-year-old dies after truck rolls on top of him

By Dom McAndrew
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJtW0_0egFOVXN00

NORTH FORK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 80-year-old man has died after he was found trapped under a truck outside his North Fork home, according to the CHP.

Officers say the man was loading trash into his pickup on Monday, which was parked in his driveway facing uphill. After an hour, his wife went outside to check on him and found him unconscious with his left leg pinned underneath one of the truck’s wheels. The engine was still running, with the truck not in the ‘park’ gear position, and the driver’s side door was open, according to officials.

Investigators believe that the pickup truck possibly rolled backward into the victim, causing him to fall, before the truck then ran over him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been officially identified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

13-year-old behind wheel in crash that killed 9

ODESSA, Texas- In a news conference Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board said a 13-year-old boy was behind the wheel of the Dodge truck that hit the 17-passanger van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team home from a tournament. Nine people died in that crash– six USW students, the head coach, […]
ODESSA, TX
YourCentralValley.com

Firefighters pull 50 shopping carts from Kings River

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During a river clean up the Reedley Fire Department pulled 50 shopping carts out of the river, among other items. On Monday, the fire department was conducting a safety cleanup between the Manning Bridge, and the railroad trestle. The goal was to remove potential hazards for people in the river. During […]
REEDLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Accident#Ksee Kgpe#North Fork#Yourcentralvalley Com
YourCentralValley.com

Funding approved to work on deadly stretch of Highway 41

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Transportation Commission voted to approve a package of $10 million to fund construction on a dangerous part of Highway 41. This comes as part of a larger $23 million statewide fund. The construction will include a project to widen a six-mile stretch of Highway 41 between Elkhorn and Excelsior […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mom, child, cat rescued in Fresno apartment fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people and a cat were rescued from a Fresno apartment complex following an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Fire Department. The fire was reported at around 1:00 p.m. in the area of Millbrook and Dakota Avenues. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire from the back […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Local officials give tips on how to avoid gas theft

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – According to AAA, California’s average gas price as of March 15 is $5.75. When the price at the pump goes up, experts say gas theft is soon to follow. “We’re about 55 cents ahead of last month…The increase in theft always accompanies a run-up in price,” said Scott Cain with […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘Love triangle’ caused River Park shooting, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno Police have made an arrest in connection to the Ruth’s Chris Steak House shooting two weeks ago, that left a man in critical condition. Police say they now believe the shooting was the result of an argument over a ‘love triangle’. 24-year-old Amoni Joseph Riley is facing attempted murder charges […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Operation Gold Star: Deputies carry out massive probation, parole sweep in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office conducted its Gold Star Operation on Wednesday in the county’s southern portion with the help of several local law enforcement agencies.  Deputies and officers from agencies across the county set out with a list of parolees, probationers, and sex offenders to check in with them […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire rips through transitional housing unit in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire broke out at a motel used as transitional housing Tuesday according to Fresno fire crews. The heavily damaged motel room on Parkway Drive near Highway 99 was on the second story of a motel that is currently being used for “transitional housing.” Fire crews say there was additional damage to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Traffic stop in Tulare County nets drugs, guns

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the California Highway Patrol made a traffic stop on Highway 99 and Avenue 384, near Traver, Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. in which officers found 14 pounds of suspected meth in the vehicle. Following that discovery, the CHP requested assistance from the detectives with the newly-formed Tulare County High […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis PD: Man checking unlocked doors booked into jail

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis police say a wanted parolee was booked back into jail Wednesday evening, after a homeowner reported a suspicious person in the area. The department received a call from a resident near Alluvial and Clovis avenues around 5:00 p.m., claiming a person was checking door handles and looking into parked vehicles. […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

8-year-old found in Merced home is missing girl, coroner says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The eight-year-old girl found dead in a Merced home on Friday has been identified as Sophia Mason, the same girl who was reported missing by officials the same day, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner. Officers with Merced Police Department say they were contacted by officers with Hayward Police Department […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Detectives asking for help identifying Posey Thieves

POSEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who broke into a home in Posey Monday morning. Deputies were called around 1:30 a.m. to the 44100 block of Sugarloaf Road for a theft in progress. Deputies said during their investigation, they learned that two […]
POSEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy