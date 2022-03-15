ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

This brutal new Netflix suspense movie is leaving viewers in tears

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago

2022 is going to be a huge year for Netflix original movies, with big titles coming soon including Ana de Armas’ much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. As well as Knives Out 2, The Gray Man, plus huge recent releases like Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project. Another big Netflix original film in recent weeks has been Against the Ice, starring Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in a story that’s leaving some viewers emotionally devastated at the heroism and courage displayed herein.

DON’T MISS: Deals: AirPods Pro sale, $14 bed pillows, $200 off MacBook Pro, more

Is Against the Ice a true story?

One of the first things to know about this film is that it’s more or less a true story. It’s based on a real-life expedition from 1909. But the director has acknowledged that many of the details about that expedition are unknown. So, there’s a lot of creative liberty that was taken with the narrative here.

Here’s how Netflix’s press material summarizes the movie. “In 1909, Denmark’s Arctic Expedition led by Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) was attempting to disprove the United States’ claim to Northeast Greenland. This claim was based on the assumption that Greenland was broken up into two different pieces of land.

“Leaving his crew behind with the ship, Mikkelsen embarks on a journey across the ice with his inexperienced crew member, Iver Iversen (Joe Cole). The two men succeed in finding the proof that Greenland is one island, but returning to the ship takes longer and is much harder than expected.” It turns, as you might expect, into a man-versus-nature story. They battle extreme hunger, fatigue, and a polar bear attack. The men finally arrive — to find their ship crushed in the ice and the camp abandoned.

“Hoping to be rescued,” Netflix continues, “they now must fight to stay alive. As the days grow longer, their mental hold on reality starts to fade, breeding mistrust and paranoia, a dangerous cocktail in their fight for survival.”

Top 10 movies on Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGwoQ_0egFO7gQ00
(L to R) Zoe Saldana as Laura and Ryan Reynolds as Adam in the Netflix movie “The Adam Project.” Image source: Doane Gregory/Netflix

Currently, the film has a 6.5/10 score on IMDb, based on some 11,000 ratings. It was also the #3 Netflix movie globally for the week ended March 13, according to the streamer’s latest global rankings. Viewers around the world streamed it for more than 12.7 million hours, if that tells you anything.

In terms of other movies available to check out on Netflix, meanwhile, here’s the streamer’s snapshot for Tuesday, March 15, ranking the Top 10 movies in the US on the service.

Every day, you can open your Netflix app of choice (either on mobile, your TV, or the web) and find a Top 10 row for movies, TV shows, and a combined list that includes both. The list is updated daily and is US-centric. Below, you’ll find a rundown of the latest Top 10 movies on Netflix for the US.

More Netflix coverage: For more Netflix news, check out our coverage of the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.

Comments / 6

Related
BGR.com

This is the new nerve-shredding Netflix horror movie everyone has been waiting for

According to Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues, producer and co-producer for Netflix’s new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie, the opportunity to make a sequel to the 1974 original was, pardon the pun, a nightmare come true. “It was impossible to say no,” the filmmakers raved, in press material that accompanies the release of the Netflix film tomorrow. “We feel stories like this need to … evolve with each generation like a favorite campfire story.”
MOVIES
BGR.com

This is the new Netflix crime series everyone will be talking about

Not everyone was blown away by Karin Slaughter’s 2019 novel Pieces of Her, with some of the novelist’s fans taking to Amazon’s review section to lament that this one seemed a bit more plodding or by-the-numbers than some of her other works. Be that as it may, though, there’s some gorgeous prose to be found in this story, which also easily lent itself to a TV adaptation. One that, in fact, just hit Netflix on Friday, March 4, with Toni Collette in the role of the mother who’s central to the narrative (Laura Oliver).
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikolaj Coster Waldau
Person
Ejnar Mikkelsen
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Gerard Butler's Most Raved-About Movie Is Leaving Netflix in March

One of Gerard Butler's most iconic movies is leaving Netflix at the end of this month – the historical action drama 300. Butler starred as Leonidas, the King of Sparta in this adaptation of the 1998 comic book series by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley. If you want to experience the grueling slow-motion battles again, you have until March 31, 2022.
MOVIES
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

Sam Elliott’s Homophobic Rant Proves ‘The Power of the Dog’ Has Real Bite

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s note: The following post contains some spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.”] Sam Elliott, an actor who has built a career in Westerns that celebrate American masculinity, has taken issue with “The Power of the Dog,” a film that challenges the way Westerns celebrate American masculinity. While his recent comments on Marc Maron’s “WTF Podcast” reek of sexism and homophobia, the irony of his wild tirade is that he basically understood the point of the film — almost. Directed by Jane Campion (whom Elliott gets to later), “The Power of the Dog” uses the...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Julia Garner’s New Series Breaks Major Netflix Record

“Ozark” was the jumping-off point for Julia Garner in her acting career. Garner has become a star playing the role of Ruth Langmore on the program. Now, she just starred in the new Netflix film “Inventing Anna” in the lead role. “Ozark” already broke first-week streaming records for the network this year and “Inventing Anna” was no different.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Netflix users around the world can’t get enough of this thrilling new historical series

Hands-down, one of the hottest Netflix shows is a spin-off of sorts, of a series from a completely different source that the streamer decided to green-light. The decision to do so, and give not only one but a total of three season-orders at this point to Vikings: Valhalla, is probably deserving of a bonus of some kind for the employee involved. Or at least an outsized degree of praise from higher-ups at the company. Because — well, just check out below how much this show is crushing it right now.
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult...
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

Netflix just got a Keanu Reeves movie you’ve never even heard of

Over the past few years, a cinematic phenomenon known as the “Keanaissance” has touched one major motion picture after another — from Toy Story 4 to the new Matrix movie as well as John Wick 3, to cite just a few examples. Fans of Keanu Reeves came up with that affectionate moniker to describe the beloved actor’s resurgence of late, with additional projects including his voicing of Batman in the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets animated movie hitting theaters in May.
MOVIES
TechRadar

These are the 10 biggest movies on Netflix right now

In no small part thanks to the success of Squid Game, Netflix announced in November 2021 that it would be publishing a weekly list detailing its most popular movies over a seven-day period. Ranking titles based on weekly hours viewed – i.e. the total number of hours subscribers around the...
TV SHOWS
TheStreet

Disney Keeps One Major Pandemic Change (You May Not Like It)

Escaping to a theme park is one of the ways that we, as adults, toss our responsibilities to the wind and connect with our childlike joys. Sometimes you just need to enjoy the charms of the day, get yourself an ice cream cone, and pretend for a day or three that the world is not as complicated and terrible as it sometimes seems.
TRAVEL
BGR.com

BGR.com

307K+
Followers
7K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy